Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama reported that Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd, has filed a Rs. 400 crore suit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and David Dhawan for allegedly using the songs ‘Chunari Churani’ and ‘Ishq Song Hai’ from their film Biwi No. 1 in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Now, Puja Entertainment’s lawyer Advocate VK Dubey has spoken about the allegations in detail in a video chat with the news agency ANI.

Puja Entertainment lawyer accuses Tips of using songs even after rights were cancelled in 2018

The lawyer claimed that Puja Entertainment had withdrawn the audio rights of their songs from Tips. “Music companies buy music rights from producers,” he said. “As per our earlier agreements with Puja Entertainment with Tips, only the audio rights were given. In 2018, Tips had sent us an email asking also for the visuals rights of the songs. At that time, Vashu ji replied to them and things didn’t work out. Then Puja Entertainment had sent a notice to them saying that they are cancelling the agreement as they didn’t comply with the terms related to royalty and other things. So, Puja Entertainment had cancelled all rights at that time. So, leave alone video rights, Puja Entertainment had even cancelled the audio rights.”

Dubey alleged that Tips continued to exploit even the visuals of the songs from Puja Entertainment’s films. “After these rights were nullified, they (Tips) should have gone to some court,” he said. “You didn’t go and you continued to use the music. Not just audio, but they continued to stream the songs on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms.”

He added, “Apart from Biwi No. 1, there are 4-5 more films like Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan whose songs Tips has been using in an illegal manner. They committed copyright infringement from that day itself when they started streaming the songs on social media because they don’t have the rights. If they are actually the owners of the rights, why aren’t you showing those documents? Come to the court and show them.”

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was earlier postponed and the reason given was a ‘technical glitch’. Dubey claimed that this wasn’t the actual reason for the postponement. “They said it is postponed due to a technical glitch. But in reality, it was an order by the honourable court to maintain the status quo. They knew that if they had gone ahead with the trailer launch, it would have been a contempt of the status quo. Hence, they postponed it to save themselves from contempt of court,” he said.

Also Read: Rs. 400 crore SHOCKER! Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment sues Tips, Tauranis and David Dhawan; seeks Rs. 100 crore more over Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai song row

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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