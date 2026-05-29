The actress has reportedly invested in the sportswear company founded by former Puma India executives as she expands her entrepreneurial portfolio.

Actress Anushka Sharma is reportedly stepping further into the business world with a new investment in Agilitas Sports, a sportswear company founded by former Puma India executives. According to recent reports, the actress has acquired a minor stake in the company, joining her husband and cricket icon Virat Kohli, who had already invested in the brand earlier.

Anushka Sharma joins Agilitas Sports to develop yoga wear line

As per an Economic Times report, Anushka Sharma is expected to play an active role in the company’s upcoming ventures and will specifically contribute towards developing a new yoga wear range under the sportswear franchise One8. The development marks another addition to the actress’ growing entrepreneurial journey, even as she continues to stay away from films.

Speaking about Anushka’s involvement with the company, Agilitas Sports CEO Abhishek Ganguly confirmed the partnership to Economic Times and said, “Anushka is partnering with Agilitas by investing capital in the company and building yoga-wear," he said, but refused to share more details of the deal.

Agilitas Sports has been steadily making headlines in the Indian sportswear market, particularly due to its association with Virat Kohli and the One8 brand. With Anushka now joining the venture, the company is expected to strengthen its presence further in the lifestyle and activewear segment, especially in categories like yoga and wellness apparel.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma continues to maintain a low profile when it comes to films. The actress has been on an indefinite sabbatical from the entertainment industry, with her last theatrical release remaining Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While fans have often speculated about her return to acting, Anushka has largely focused on her personal life and entrepreneurial commitments in recent years.

The actress and Virat Kohli are also believed to have settled in London with their children, Vamika and Akaai. However, the couple frequently travels to India for family commitments, spiritual visits, and cricket-related engagements. Despite her break from films, Anushka remains active in the advertising and branding space and continues to collaborate with several leading companies and campaigns.

Her reported association with Agilitas Sports now signals a stronger move towards the business and wellness sector, further expanding her portfolio beyond entertainment.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma spotted chanting prayers for Virat Kohli and RCB during IPL match

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