Producer Firoz Nadiadwala helps Mumbai Police with food packets and water amid Covid-19 crisis

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has been very active in helping the frontline workers of Mumbai. The producer has been providing help to Mumbai police since March of this year amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala helps Mumbai Police with food packets and water amid Covid-19 crisis

The producer reached to the police at various checkpoints of Andheri and Juhu. While talking to a daily, he said that when he saw the cops doing their duty and risking their lives by exposing themselves to the deadly virus, it made him realise how tough it is for them.

The producer has been providing them with breakfast and lunch food packets along with mineral water bottles. Firoz Nadiadwala has even been very particular about the quality of food being served to them and under his supervision, the food is prepared by his staff. Not just this, he continued to serve the frontline workers when he tested positive for Covid-19, this May. His staff took the responsibility and managed it completely by themselves.

Besides that, he has been even providing ration kits to 100 families consisting of essentials items including basmati rice, pulses and oil which could feed a family of four for a month.

Also Read: Sonu Sood launches COVREG to boost COVID-19 vaccination drive in rural India

