Is Priyanka Chopra replacing Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD 2? Here’s what we know

Deepika Padukone’s withdrawal from the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD left a yawning chasm in the film’s stellar cast.

We now hear that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, currently shooting for another Telugu mega-project, Rajamouli’s Varanasi, is going to replace Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD 2.

How far is this true?

Here is what this writer’s very reliable source in Hyderabad has revealed. “Priyanka Chopra Jonas is most definitely in serious negotiations for this project. However, there are some hurdles, ironically similar to the obstacles which expelled Deepika from the project. Priyanka requires flexibility regarding her time and schedule in order to fulfil her mom duties. However, this is not an insurmountable issue, as Priyanka is agreeable to travelling with her daughter to locations.”

A bigger problem is the remuneration. Apparently Priyanka is asking for almost the same price as Deepika.

The writer reached out to the Kalki 2898 AD producer Priyanka Dutta for a confirmation. She chose not to reply.

