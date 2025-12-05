Sholay (1975), one of the greatest films of Indian cinema, is all set for a re-release on December 12. Titled Sholay - The Final Cut, it’ll showcase the original ending, which was never released theatrically until now. The trailer of the film was uploaded earlier in the day, on December 5, and it has shocked the die-hard fans of Sholay. This is because the makers have altered a crucial dialogue of the film.

SHOCKING: ‘James Bond’ replaced with ‘Tatya Tope’ in a crucial dialogue; has the team behind Sholay – The Final Cut TAMPERED with the classic?

In the film, Basanti (Hema Malini) remarks, “Bade nishaanchi lagte ho” while talking about Veeru (Dharmendra). In reply, Jai jokes, “Haan, James Bond ke pote hai yeh”. In the trailer uploaded of Sholay - The Final Cut, Jai’s dialogue is “Haan, Tatya Tope ke pote hai yeh”!

As expected, the fans are aghast with the change and it has been seen as an attempt by the team behind the release in tampering with a classic film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sholay is a film that many of us have seen time and again. We know its dialogues by-heart and they are a part of our life now. Hence, any change in the dialogue will immediately get noticed and it’ll also hurt millions of fans.”

The source added, “Just what exactly was the need to change the dialogue? Who asked them to do so? Does Mr Ramesh Sippy and writers Salim-Javed approve of it? And how did they dub for it? I am sure Mr Bachchan hasn’t dubbed. Did they use AI for it? And how many more dialogues have been ruined in such a manner? God knows.”

The original ending

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Ramesh Sippy spoke about the original ending, “For 50 years, this is the version that people are familiar with. Also, in 1975, it was the time of the Emergency. So, we couldn’t argue too much. But the end that I put in had to be shot (at the last minute). This changed climax was the same ending that took place in every film at that time. The police comes and says, “Ruk jaao”! So, it was a typical ending. That’s what I didn’t like; there was no other reason. However, the Censor officials stressed that “He’s an officer. He should not be taking the law into his own hands”. Actually, I can’t say hands as he didn’t have any (laughs)!”

