The much awaited Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and India Entertainment Awards took place on December 3 and 4 in a two-day event at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. The event concluded last night with a glittering awards show where some of the biggest names from the OTT and film world were felicitated.

Among the winners in the Best Original Series section, Delhi Crime Season 3 took book the Best Series award. The awards for Best Actor – Male and Best Actor – Female in the same section were won by Jaideep Ahlawat and Tillotama Shome both for Paatal Lok Season 2. Aryan Khan won his first ever Best Director Award for his debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. As far as Original Films is concerned, Arati Kadav’s Mrs won the Best Feature Film. Sanya Malhotra took home the Best Actor – Female Award for the same film.

Complete list of winners:

Original Series Section

Best Series: Delhi Crime Season 3

Best Director: Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Best Actor – Male: Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Actor – Female: Tillotama Shome for Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Supporting Actor – Female: Anya Singh for The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Best Supporting Actor – Male: Rajat Bedi for The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Original Films Section

Best Feature Film: Mrs

Best Director: Boman Irani for The Mehta Boys

Best Actor – Female: Sanya Malhotra for Mrs

Best Actor – Male: Abhishek Bachchan for Kaalidhar Laapata

People’s Choice Section:

Best Original Series: Black Warrant

Best Actor – Male: Pratik Gandhi for Saare Jahaan Se Accha

Best Actor – Female: Prajakta Koli for Mismatched Season 3

Best Director – Original Series: Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh for Black Warrant

Best Actor Female – Original Series: Tillotama Shome for Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Actor Male – Original Film: Manoj Bajpayee for Inspector Zende

Popular Choice Section:

Best Actor – Male: Zahan Kapoor for Black Warrant

Best Actor – Female: Bhumi Pednekar for The Royals

Actor of the Year: Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava

Additional

Most Versatile Artist of the Year – Male: Ranveer Brar

Most Versatile Artist of the Year – Female: Diana Penty for Do You Wanna Partner

Breakthrough Performer of the Year – Male: Raghav Juyal for The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Breakthrough Performer of the Year – Female: Kriti Kharbanda for Rana Naidu Season 2

Trendsetting Star of the Year: Aditi Rao Hydari

Most Iconic Debut of the Year – Male: Ahaan Pandey for Saiyaara

Most Iconic Debut of the Year – Female: Aneet Padda for Saiyaara

Youth Icon of the Year: Sharvari

Most Iconic Supporting Actor of the Year: Maniesh Paul

Most Dynamic Artist of the Indian Showbiz – Female: Rasika Dugal

Mega Performer of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana for Thamma

Actor of the Year – Male: Rajkummar Rao for Srikanth and Bhool Chuk Maaf

Iconic Humanitarian of Indian Showbiz: Sonu Sood

Mould-Breaker of The Year: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Special Mention for Acting Excellence – Male: Pankaj Tripathi for Metro… In Dino and Criminal Justice: A Family Affair

Power-Packed Performer of the Year – Male: Siddhant Chaturvedi for Dhadak 2

Power-Packed Performer of the Year – Female: Manushi Chhillar

Most-Loved Performer of the Year: Huma Qureshi for Delhi Crime Season 3

Special Honour for Filmmaking Excellence: Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion

Inspirational Artist of the Year: Nikita Dutta

Screen Stealer of the Year – Male: Amol Parashar for Gram Chikitsalay

Fascinating Performer of the Year: Patralekhaa for Phule

Actor of the Year – Female: Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Best On-Screen Jodi of the Year: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for Saiyaara

Digital Sensation of the Year: Jennifer Winget

Fascinating Series of the Year: Hai Junoon

