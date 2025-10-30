A fresh round of online chatter has once again brought up an old and inaccurate claim that Deepika Padukone’s name was “removed and later re-added” from the credits of Kalki 2898 AD on streaming platforms. However, as Bollywood Hungama had already reported earlier, this speculation holds no factual basis whatsoever. Deepika Padukone’s name has always remained intact in the film’s end credits across all languages and OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix India.

Deepika Padukone still in Kalki 2898 AD credits — Viral ‘removed & re-added’ claims technically impossible

The confusion appears to have stemmed from fan-edited screenshots and videos circulating on social media, suggesting that the actress’s name was missing post the September 18 announcement by Vyjayanthi Films that she would not be part of Kalki 2.

Industry sources have reconfirmed that no such alteration ever took place. Updating or replacing film credits on OTT platforms is a lengthy, multi-stage process involving international delivery systems, file replacements, quality checks, and re-approvals. It cannot be done overnight or in response to online backlash.

A source close to the project clarified, “This entire claim is baseless. Deepika Padukone’s name has always been part of the official credits of Kalki 2898 AD across all languages and platforms. People need to understand that you can’t just ‘add or remove’ names overnight after backlash, as some reports suggested.”

While Vyjayanthi Films has chosen not to issue an official statement, the film itself speaks for the truth anyone streaming Kalki 2898 AD today can clearly see Deepika Padukone’s name exactly where it has always been.

