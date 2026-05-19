Maddock Films has unveiled 'Mashooqa,' the latest song from the upcoming film Cocktail 2, and the energetic summer track is already grabbing attention for its vibrant visuals, upbeat music, and sizzling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Cocktail 2 song ‘Mashooqa’ out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon turn up the heat in playful track, watch

Designed as a playful and stylish celebration of romance and carefree energy, 'Mashooqa' captures the spirit of young love and spontaneous connection. Set against glamorous backdrops and packed with high-energy visuals, the song combines flirtation, dance, and summer-party aesthetics to create a track that feels both visually rich and instantly catchy.

The song has been composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vocals for the track have been provided by Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood, and Ruaa Kayy, while the Italian sections have been written, co-composed, and performed by Mahmood.

According to the makers, 'Mashooqa' blends catchy hooks with stylish energy, aiming to become a celebration-ready summer anthem. The song particularly stands out for the effortless chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who bring a playful charm and relaxed screen presence to every frame.

Kriti Sanon appears in a series of glamorous looks throughout the track, combining confidence, sensuality, and carefree energy. Shahid Kapoor complements her with an equally easygoing and stylish performance, making the duo one of the biggest highlights of the song.

Talking about the track, Shahid Kapoor shared, “'Mashooqa' has a vibe that pulls you in instantly. Kriti and I genuinely had such a blast shooting this one because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s stylish, playful and just a lot of fun. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to let go a little, turn the volume up and enjoy the moment. Pure summer energy.”

Kriti Sanon also expressed her excitement about the song and its overall aesthetic. “This song is such a vibe. It’s groovy, flirty and reminds me of Sicily both musically and visually. Shahid and I were just being our goofy selves and having a blast. I feel audiences are really going to enjoy this one because it has a very fresh sound and energy,” she said.

Backed by Universal Music, the song is expected to become one of the major musical highlights from Cocktail 2, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 19.

With its energetic soundtrack, glamorous visuals, and strong lead chemistry, 'Mashooqa' adds to the growing excitement surrounding the much-awaited sequel.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 song event: Rashmika Mandanna brings the house down with her “Kriti Sanon is F**KING hot!” remark; Shahid Kapoor calls Kriti and Rashmika “superstars in the prime of their careers”

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

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