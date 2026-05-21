On Monday, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform readers about the censor details of this week’s release, Chand Mera Dil. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the love story with a U/A 16+ certificate on May 8. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 135.36 minutes. In other words, Chand Mera Dil is 2 hours, 15 minutes and 36 seconds long.

EXCLUSIVE: Chand Mera Dil gets LONGER by 11 minutes just before release; CBFC clears extended cut with 8 new scenes

It has now come to light that the makers have extended the film by 11 minutes. Yesterday, on May 20, the makers once again approached the CBFC to inform that they have voluntarily added some scenes to the film and wanted those portions cleared as well. Accordingly, the CBFC viewed the extended cut and passed the film.

As per the list, 8 scenes have been added. While some are merely 9 seconds, 16 seconds and 35 seconds long, others have a duration ranging from 1 minute 1 second to 1 minute 34 seconds. One scene in the first half has a runtime of 3 minutes and 55 seconds. The total duration of these 8 added scenes is 10 minutes and 17 seconds.

Accordingly, the new run time of Chand Mera Dil is 145.53 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 25 minutes and 53 seconds.

Chand Mera Dil stars Lakshya and Ananya Panday in leading roles. It is directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) and Aap Jaisa Koi (2025) fame and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza.

On Saturday, May 16, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that on the day of its release, May 22, tickets for all shows before 5:00 pm will be available for just Rs. 149. After 5:00 pm, the tickets will be sold for Rs. 199.

Meanwhile, the advance booking of Chand Mera Dil is yet to open in a few cinemas in Mumbai like Miraj Goregaon, Ajanta Borivali, Bahar Vile Parle, K T Vision Vasai, PVR Le Reve Bandra and Maxus Kandivali. Advance booking began only at 4:30 pm on Thursday in theatres like Mukta Jai Hind Lalbaug, MovieTime Star City, MovieTime Suburbia and Gold Dadar.

An exhibitor told us, “The team of Dharma has been extremely reasonable and haven’t asked for too many shows. However, the Marathi film Deool Band 2 has emerged as a surprise and is doing much better than expectations. In certain pockets, the Marathi flick had more demand. Moreover, the new runtime of Chand Mera Dil meant that programmers had to go back to the drawing board to replan the show schedules. However, in a few hours, all cinemas will throw open their bookings.”

Also Read: CBFC censors 96 seconds of kissing scenes in Lakshya-Ananya Panday starrer Chand Mera Dil

More Pages: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

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