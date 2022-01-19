comscore

Last Updated 19.01.2022 | 12:28 PM IST

Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana Shaikh to lead the Indian cast of the adaption of Modern Love

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The American romantic comedy anthology streaming television series called Modern Love developed by John Carney is officially getting an Indian adaptation. Several noteworthy directors including Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anjali Menon, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, and Shonali Bose would be taking up the mantle for this huge project starring actors like Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana Shaikh to lead the Indian cast of the adaption of 'Modern Love',

The anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by a newspaper column. The Indian adaptation will have a similar yet fresh concept around the various stories being presented as episodes. All the actors who are supposedly part of the project have each been doing a slew of impressive work including Wamiqa and Pratik having already made their grand OTT debuts in 2020 and 2021 respectively,

Says a source, “Each of the actors are helming different directors stories in the anthology. And it’s an exciting lineup of directors and actors who have come together. The series was shot late in 2021 and is believed to be releasing soon on the platform”.

ALSO READ: “I think now I am more prepared for both the ups and downs” – Pratik Gandhi on career after Scam 1992

