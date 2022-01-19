After South superstar Dhanush announced his separation from wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the news of Mahabharat actor Nitish Bhardwaj filing for divorce came to spotlight.

Nitish Bharadwaj, B.R. Chopra said in a Tuesday interview to an outlet that he "filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019," after 12 years of marriage with Smita.

Nitish Bharadwaj, who portrayed Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, married Smita Gate, an IAS official, in 2009, and the couple had twin children. The actor was formerly married to Monisha Patil, the daughter of Femina editor Vimla Patil. The couple, who divorced in 2005, has two children, a son, and a daughter.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.