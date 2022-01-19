comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.01.2022 | 12:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bhardwaj announces divorce from his wife Smita after 12 years of marriage

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

After South superstar Dhanush announced his separation from wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the news of Mahabharat actor Nitish Bhardwaj filing for divorce came to spotlight.

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bhardwaj announces divorce from his wife Smita after 12 years of marriage

Nitish Bharadwaj, B.R. Chopra said in a Tuesday interview to an outlet that he "filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019," after 12 years of marriage with Smita.

Nitish Bharadwaj, who portrayed Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, married Smita Gate, an IAS official, in 2009, and the couple had twin children. The actor was formerly married to Monisha Patil, the daughter of Femina editor Vimla Patil. The couple, who divorced in 2005, has two children, a son, and a daughter.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Theatrical trailer of the Hindi…

Siddhant Chaturvedi buys customised…

From Money Heist: Korea to All of Us are…

Varun Dhawan’s 40-year-old driver Manoj…

Apink’s Son Naeun to not participate in…

Trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification