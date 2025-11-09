Rumours suggested that Pratibha Ranta might be the “frontrunner” for Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla. However, a source close to the film has clarified that the Laapataa Ladies actress has not been approached for the project.

Pratibha Ranta not a part of Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla; confirms source

As per the source, “There’s no truth to the speculation. Pratibha Ranta has not been approached for Naagzilla. Currently, she's reading a lot of scripts and is busy working on her next big project.”

Pratibha Ranta may be reading plenty of scripts, but sources confirm that Naagzilla isn’t one of them. Instead, she’s eagerly awaiting The Revolutionaries, her most ambitious upcoming project. The recently unveiled first look highlights turbulent moments of the Indian freedom struggle while shedding light on lesser-known stories.

Pratibha will star alongside Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video in 2026. She also has another exciting project lined up with Konkona Sen Sharma.

