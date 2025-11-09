The month of November is here, which means that the much-awaited International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025, Goa, is around the corner. The schedule for the 56th edition, which will be held in the beach state from November 20 to November 28, 2025, is now available and features some interesting films. In this article, we’ll list the exciting Hindi titles.

Opening Film, Gala Premieres

The dystopian drama The Blue Trail will be the opening film. It is Brazil’s Oscar submission for the 98th Academy Awards, while it won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival.

This year, some interesting forthcoming releases will be shown first at the festival and will also have gala premieres. This means that the star cast of the film is expected to be present. All these premieres will be held in the beautiful Inox Panjim.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, the sequel to the much-loved 2020 Netflix film, Raat Akeli Hai, will be screened on November 21. This time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte are joined by Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun and Revathy.

Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will be released worldwide on November 28. But attendees of IFFI will get a chance to see it first, on November 24. Meanwhile, Vadh 2 is scheduled to be released on February 6, 2026. This Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra starrer will have its premiere on November 23.

Then there are titles which will have its premiere on the day of their release. The Family Man’s much-awaited Season 3 will be screened on November 21. The same day, Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur will also have its premiere. Similarly, Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein will be screened at the festival on November 28, the day it releases everywhere.

Another exciting premiere will be that of Calorie, starring Anupam Kher and Dolly Ahluwalia. Before its release in Canada on November 28, it’ll be shown at IFFI on November 23.

Lastly, two cult films will have their gala premieres at IFFI as well. While Sholay will be shown on November 26, 1942: A Love Story will have its show on November 21. The former is being shown as part of its 50th anniversary. The restored version will have its first-ever screening in India and moreover, it’ll be screened at Screen 1 of Inox Panjim. This auditorium has 483 seats and has one of the largest screens in India, which will make for an unforgettable experience.

Another classic, a Hollywood one, to have its screening is Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994). It’ll be held on November 21, also in Screen 1 of Inox Panjim.

Other films to watch out for

Besides the aforementioned two films, some older memorable Hindi movies will have its screening at IFFI like Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani (on November 21), Rudaali (on November 22), Umrao Jaan (on November 21), Gaman (on November 22), CID (on November 24), Pyaasa (on November 24), Ek Doctor Ki Maut (on November 22) etc.

The 56th IFFI will also give viewers a chance to see some of the memorable 2025 Hindi films on the big screen, like Su From So (on November 24), Tanvi The Great (on November 21), Ground Zero (on November 21), Chhaava (on November 23) and The Bengal Files (on November 21). The screenings of the film will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

Kesari Chapter 2, too, will have its screening, on November 27, but there's no clarity on whether its director will interact with the audience after the screening.

Closing film, masterclasses

There’s no information yet on the closing film and a clearer picture should emerge on this front in the coming week.

Lastly, masterclass sessions will be held with prominent celebrities like Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, Rajkumar Hirani, Ramesh Sippy, Anupam Kher, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Muzaffar Ali, Shekhar Kapur and others.

