The eviction episode brings an intense twist as two of the season’s most controversial contestants exit the house amid warnings, accusations, and ongoing feuds.

Bigg Boss 19 delivered another one of its most dramatic turns this week with the double eviction of Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri. Both contestants, who have been at the centre of multiple controversies since the beginning of the season, saw their journeys cut short after an intense round of nominations and weekend scrutiny.

Bigg Boss 19 double elimination: Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri out after heated clashes and weekend allegations

Neelam Giri’s stint inside the house was marked by frequent reprimands from host Salman Khan. The Bhojpuri actress was repeatedly cautioned for her conduct, including the episode where she was accused of body shaming fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur. Her run also included a series of confrontations— from a heated fallout with Tanya Mittal, once considered her close ally, to a major clash with Farrhana Bhatt.

Abhishek Bajaj’s journey wasn’t any less turbulent. During the recently aired Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan called him out once again, this time in the presence of Ashnoor Kaur, pointing out how her presence often gets overshadowed by Bajaj. The actor has also been embroiled in controversies linked to personal allegations made by his ex-wife Akanksha, who questioned his chemistry with Ashnoor and accused him of cheating during their marriage. His time in the house further saw repeated arguments with contestants like Baseer Ali and Shehbaz Gill.

Along with Abhishek and Neelam, the other names in the elimination pool this week included Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Farrhana Bhatt, who survived the round.

With the eviction of two strong yet contentious personalities, the competition now tightens among the remaining contestants—Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, and Mridul Tiwari along with Khanna, Bhatt, and Kaur— each gearing up for the unpredictable twists Bigg Boss is known for.

The latest elimination has unquestionably reshaped the dynamics of Bigg Boss 19, setting the stage for more drama, shifting alliances, and high-octane faceoffs in the weeks ahead.

