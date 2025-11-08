Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film has begun shooting with Kartik in the lead.

In what could mark a pivotal pairing, the makers of Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand a serpent-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan are reportedly in serious talks with Pratibha Ranta, known for her breakout role in Laapataa Ladies, to play the female lead. The news was first reported by Mid-Day on 8 November 2025.

According to sources, Pratibha has emerged as the “frontrunner” for the role, as the team behind Naagzilla widened their search after initial choices didn’t materialise. “Sanya Malhotra was the makers’ first choice and everyone on the team had assumed she would be signed long ago. But recent developments suggest that the team has widened their search and is now considering Pratibha.”

The film, which is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, has gone on floors this week with Aaryan at the helm. With the camera rolling, the makers are now moving quickly to lock the female lead.

Insiders note that Pratibha’s lesser exposure may have worked in her favour. The source added, “Pratibha has a movie lined up with Maddock Films, which is expected to roll in early 2026. If there are no date clashes, she will headline Naagzilla opposite Kartik. Mrighdeep and the makers are keen to have her on board as they feel she isn't over-exposed on screen yet.”

Should the deal be confirmed, this project will mark a significant jump for Pratibha Ranta as she moves from the smaller-scale success of Laapataa Ladies into a high-concept mainstream Bollywood comedy. For Kartik Aaryan and his team, the announcement could provide the fresh chemistry and novelty required for the first instalment of this “serpent trilogy.”

