P.C. Chandra Jewellers has announced actor Pratibha Ranta as its new brand ambassador. The association brings the young actor on board as the jewellery retailer looks to add a contemporary face to its brand communication while continuing to build on its longstanding legacy.

Pratibha Ranta named brand ambassador of P.C. Chandra Jewellers

The announcement was preceded by a teaser campaign across the jeweller’s social media platforms. Through a series of posts, the brand dropped hints about a “much-loved personality” joining the P.C. Chandra Jewellers family and invited audiences to guess the identity of its new brand face. The campaign generated curiosity ahead of the official announcement.

The brand unveiled Ranta as its ambassador on October 6. Her association is expected to bring a youthful dimension to the brand’s communication and help it engage with a younger generation of consumers.

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Pratibha Ranta brings a contemporary face to the brand

Ranta has established herself through her work across film and digital entertainment and represents a new generation of Indian actors who have gained visibility across multiple platforms. Her association with P.C. Chandra Jewellers marks the retailer’s latest celebrity partnership as it looks to balance its established identity with a more contemporary form of communication.

The appointment also comes at a time when jewellery brands are increasingly turning to celebrity associations and social media campaigns to reach younger audiences. In this case, the teaser campaign provided a digital-first build-up to Ranta’s announcement, allowing the brand to create anticipation before revealing its new ambassador.

With Ranta joining the brand, P.C. Chandra Jewellers is set to incorporate a younger celebrity presence into its communication while retaining its focus on jewellery and its established heritage.

P.C. Chandra Jewellers’ eight-decade legacy

P.C. Chandra Jewellers traces its roots back to 1939, when it was founded by Purna Chandra Chandra. Over more than eight decades, the retailer has expanded its presence across India, with West Bengal remaining one of its key markets.

The jeweller currently operates around 70 showrooms across 10 cities in India. The appointment of Ranta adds a new chapter to the brand’s ongoing communication strategy as it seeks to remain relevant to evolving consumer audiences while carrying forward its longstanding presence in the jewellery retail space.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Ranta to headline Dharma Productions’ fantasy horror Vishkanya

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