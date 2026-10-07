Ranbir Kapoor has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Pune-based real estate developer Mantra Group. The actor will be the face of the Group as it enters a new phase of expansion and brand evolution across residential, commercial and retail segments.

Ranbir Kapoor becomes the new brand ambassador of Mantra Group

As part of the association, Ranbir will feature in a new brand film alongside Rohit Gupta, Managing Director of Mantra Group. The partnership comes as the company looks to strengthen its presence across existing markets while exploring new opportunities in India and international markets.

Founded in Pune in 2007, Mantra Group has grown from a first-generation entrepreneurial venture into a larger real estate group over nearly two decades. While Pune continues to be an important market for the company, its portfolio has expanded across different segments and geographies.

In recent years, Mantra has also entered new areas of business. The Group expanded internationally through its entry into branded residences in partnership with luxury brand Jacob & Co. Its entry into Mumbai has opened opportunities for large-format developments, while its presence in Pune has continued to grow across residential and luxury real estate.

The company has also built associations across design, architecture and luxury. Its luxury vertical Burgundy has worked with designer Manish Malhotra, while Ganti Associates is among the names associated with its developments.

The partnership with Ranbir is based, in part, on similarities in the journeys of the actor and the Group. Both began their respective journeys in 2007 and have since developed identities of their own. While Ranbir has taken on varied roles during his career, Mantra has expanded across markets, formats, design and development.

Rohit Gupta, Managing Director, Mantra Group, said, “When we started Mantra in 2007, our focus was on building a strong business in Pune and earning the trust of the families we served. Over the years, that foundation has given us the confidence to think beyond individual projects and look at what we can build as a Group. Today, we are at a very different point in that journey. We have expanded into new markets, entered new categories and built relationships with some of the most recognised names across luxury, design and lifestyle. Ranbir comes at a time when we felt the brand needed a personality who could represent this evolution. There are several parallels in the journeys we have taken, from starting out in the same year to building our own identities and constantly evolving. We are delighted to have him as the face of Mantra as we enter this next phase, with several important milestones ahead.”

Ranbir Kapoor said, “What appealed to me about Mantra is that it has built its journey over time, but has also continued to evolve. There is a clear ambition to grow, explore new markets and think differently about the spaces and experiences it creates. I also found the journey interesting because there are some parallels in how we have both built our identities over the years. Mantra has strong roots, but it is also looking ahead and creating its own space. I am happy to be part of this next chapter and look forward to what we build together.”

The association will be accompanied by one of Mantra's larger brand and consumer campaigns, titled ‘The Festival of Choices’. The campaign will bring the Group's portfolio together under one platform, with inventory opening across its projects and a range of consumer benefits across Mantra and Burgundy.

For Ranbir, the association adds another brand partnership to his portfolio, while for Mantra, his appointment comes at a time when the company is looking to expand into new markets and micro-markets. The Group is also continuing to develop its premium and luxury portfolio while exploring categories including hospitality and branded residences.

With Ranbir as the face of the brand, Mantra Group will now focus on communicating its next phase of growth while building on the foundation it has established since its launch in 2007.

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