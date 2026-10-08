Bhargav Saikia’s folk-horror film gets an ‘A’ certificate with minimal modifications after being referred to the Revising Committee.

The theatrical release of Prasanna Bisht-starrer Bokshi has been postponed from October 9 to December 4, 2026, following its recent certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was referred by the CBFC’s Examining Committee to the Revising Committee for further review over its supernatural themes, depiction of witchcraft, gruesome violence and bloodshed.

Prasanna Bisht starrer Bokshi release postponed to December 4 after CBFC review over witchcraft and gruesome violence

Directed by Bhargav Saikia and written by debutant screenwriter and executive producer Harsh Vaibhav, Bokshi has now been cleared by the Revising Committee with an ‘A’ certificate and minimal modifications. The makers have decided to push the release to December to accommodate the certification-related delay and allow more time for a full-scale theatrical campaign.

Lorien Motion Pictures announced the revised release date on October 8, confirming that the folk-horror film will now arrive in select cinemas across India on December 4. The production house shared an official statement explaining the decision. The statement read, "Due to its supernatural themes, depiction of witchcraft, and gruesome violence, BOKSHI was recently referred by the CBFC's Examining Committee to the Revising Committee for further review. We are thrilled to share that the Revising Committee has now cleared the film with an "A" certificate with minimal modifications.

It further said, “To ensure a seamless theatrical rollout, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the release of BOKSHI in India, originally set for 9 October 2026. We are working hard behind the scenes to bring you the film in the best possible manner. We deeply appreciate our partners, media, content creators, and, above all, our audience for your patience and unwavering support. This is just a brief pause. BOKSHI will now release in select cinemas on 4 December 2026!"

The film’s trailer, released a few weeks ago, has reportedly received an encouraging response, particularly among younger audiences and fans of horror and genre cinema. Bokshi blends folk-horror, coming-of-age elements and mystery, with its story following Anahita, a troubled teenager whose school trek to a remote prehistoric site leads her towards an ancient legend.

The film stars Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani and Siddharth Shaw in pivotal roles, while Shernaz Patel lends her voice to the titular character, Bokshi.

Bokshi marks Bhargav Saikia’s feature directorial debut and is produced under the banner of Lorien Motion Pictures. The multilingual film features Hindi, English and Nepali, along with Boksirit, a fictional language created specifically for the film by Dutch linguist Jan van Steenbergen.

The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2025 and has subsequently been showcased at several international genre film festivals, including Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival and SXSW Sydney.

Also Read: Bokshi new poster unveiled as Bhargav Saikia directorial gears up for October 9 theatrical release

More Pages: Bokshi Box Office Collection

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