Staze Beauty, the high-performance, multi-functional colour cosmetics brand designed for beauty on the go, has collaborated with actress Rhea Chakraborty to launch Caught Blushin’, a new blush inspired by Rhea’s viral blush look following her appearance on The Traitors. The fresh, flushed look quickly became a beauty moment, with fans and beauty enthusiasts recreating and putting their own spin on it across social media.

Rhea Chakraborty launches ‘Caught Blushin’ with Staze Beauty, inspired by her viral The Traitors look

Seeing an opportunity to turn that beauty moment into a product, Staze Beauty collaborated with Rhea to create and launch Caught Blushin’, a blush designed with Indian skin tones in mind. With a blendable, buildable formula, the blush delivers an effortless flush that can be customized from a subtle wash of colour to a more defined look. The launch marks the beginning of the Rhea x Staze makeup line, with more beauty products to follow as part of the collaboration.

The collaboration stems from a shared passion for makeup and beauty, bringing together Rhea’s personal approach to makeup and Staze’s expertise in creating high-performance, versatile products that fit seamlessly into everyday beauty routines.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rhea Chakraborty said, “Makeup is something that has always really excited me. I love experimenting with different looks, playing with colour and finding little things that make me feel good. Staze is a brand I’ve used and genuinely liked, so when my blush look got so much love, and people started recreating it, the idea of creating something together felt very natural.

When I first spoke to Saahil about the collaboration, I knew Staze had what it takes to bring this idea to life. Their understanding of beauty, combined with the depth and breadth of their experience, gave me the confidence that we could create something that was not just exciting, but also relevant and accessible for people. I wanted to create a blush that I would personally want to use — something that works beautifully on Indian skin tones, is easy to build and, importantly, is accessible.

That’s really how Caught Blushin’ came about. I’ve been closely involved in the process of creating it, which makes this collaboration especially close to my heart. I’m really excited about the Rhea x Staze makeup line and look forward to creating more products that feel true to me, my approach to beauty and the way I love experimenting with makeup.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Saahil Nayar, Business Head, Staze, said, “At Staze, we are constantly looking at the beauty moments that move from culture into everyday conversations and, eventually, into people’s makeup bags. Rhea’s blush look was one such moment. The response to it was immediate and organic, and it felt like the perfect opportunity to turn that moment into a product.

What made this collaboration particularly exciting was how naturally Rhea and Staze connected over a shared passion for makeup and beauty. Her enthusiasm and genuine passion for the category came through from our very first conversations. I have also admired the entrepreneurial journey she has built for herself, and it was clear to me that we had the right person to collaborate with — someone who brings her own perspective, curiosity and understanding of beauty to the table.

With Caught Blushin’, we are bringing that shared sensibility into a high-performance, versatile product that is easy to use and designed for beauty on the go. This is the beginning of the Rhea x Staze makeup line, and we’re excited to build more products together that bring her point of view on beauty to life.”

Priced at INR 699, Staze Caught Blushin’ will be available across the Staze website and leading beauty and e-commerce platforms.

The launch marks the first product from the Rhea x Staze makeup line, with the collaboration set to bring more products to life through the shared passion and creative chemistry between Rhea and Staze.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Navjot Gulati reveals Pooja Meri Jaan drew from Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial: “Wrote the film before her case, but was inspired by what happened to her…witch hunt against her was wrong at EVERY level”

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