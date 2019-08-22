Bollywood Hungama
Prabhas reveals why he took 20 percent pay cut for Saaho

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Baahubali Prabhas is moving away from his grand image to yet another interesting big-budget movie, Saaho. The film is touted to one of the biggest films of the year which will release in several languages. This will also be the actor’s first Hindi film as well. Since the film is made on a massive budget, the actor apparently took a pay cut. When asked about it, Prabhas confirmed that he indeed took 20 percent pay cut. He said for films like Baahubali or Saaho, one can’t take any remuneration since the actor is in demand. Instead, that money can be made to make the film bigger in scale. He added that films like these require a lot of research to be made on that scale.

Prabhas said that he is excited about the project since his friends are involved in it. He said that director Sujeeth is excited and with thoughts who spent a lot of time on pre-production, script and planning. He got big names on board for the film. He said that there were internal flights but Sujeeth didn’t fight or showed his anger.

While Prabhas in a way is making his Hindi debut, Shraddha Kapoor is making her Telugu debut. The actor revealed that he was shocked on the first day when Shraddha spoke in Telugu. He said that she must have practised a lot as she was excited to shoot the Telugu portions. He said it was the same as he learnt Tamil for Baahubali since it was his first time.

Prabhas starrer Saaho is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019, and his next movie under the direction of ‘Jil’ fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is Amour along with Pooja Hegde.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Saaho passed by CBFC with U/A certificate; film’s runtime and other details inside!

More Pages: Saaho Box Office Collection

