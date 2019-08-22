Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.08.2019 | 3:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor in Forbes top 10 of the highest paid actors

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has bagged the fourth spot in the Forbes list of the highest-paid actor. He is the only Indian actor to be named in the top 10 of the list. Akshay Kumar made his way up the list with his earnings of $65 million.

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor in Forbes top 10 of the highest paid actors

This achievement by the actor does not come as a surprise considering the number of films he does and its fate at the box-office. The actor has had two successful box office runs this year with Kesari and Mission Mangal. His film, Mission Mangal managed to enter the 100-crore club in just 5 days of its release. The film is still having a successful run at the box office.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar still has two more films yet to be released this year which include Housefull 4 and Good News. Housefull 4 is an out-an-out comedy film and Good News stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani and will focus on the subject of surrogacy and infertility.

Akshay Kumar also has several projects lined up for next year. The actor is working on Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb, which is the Hindi remake of the south Indian comedy horror film Muni 2: Kanchana.

Also Read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collections: The Akshay Kumar starrer keeps collecting on a daily basis, has very good first seven days

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

This is how Alia Bhatt stays away from…

After 5 consecutive hits, Ayushmann Khurrana…

Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame…

This is what is stopping Disha Patani from…

‘Bad Boy’ song featuring Prabhas and…

Taapsee Pannu was considered a bad luck…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification