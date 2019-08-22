Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor in Forbes top 10 of the highest paid actors

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has bagged the fourth spot in the Forbes list of the highest-paid actor. He is the only Indian actor to be named in the top 10 of the list. Akshay Kumar made his way up the list with his earnings of $65 million.

This achievement by the actor does not come as a surprise considering the number of films he does and its fate at the box-office. The actor has had two successful box office runs this year with Kesari and Mission Mangal. His film, Mission Mangal managed to enter the 100-crore club in just 5 days of its release. The film is still having a successful run at the box office.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar still has two more films yet to be released this year which include Housefull 4 and Good News. Housefull 4 is an out-an-out comedy film and Good News stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani and will focus on the subject of surrogacy and infertility.

Akshay Kumar also has several projects lined up for next year. The actor is working on Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb, which is the Hindi remake of the south Indian comedy horror film Muni 2: Kanchana.

