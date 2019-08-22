This is how Alia Bhatt stays away from controversies and maintains cordial relations with Bollywood celebrities 

Alia Bhatt is among the very few Bollywood celebrities who have managed to stay away from ugly controversies and continues to maintain good relations with people. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood with major projects in her kitty.

Recently, Alia Bhatt spoke about her ability to maintain cordial relations in Bollywood despite the ever-growing competition. The actress revealed that she has never had any negative thoughts towards anyone in the industry and has steered clear of rumours.

The Highway actress believes that if a strain in a relationship is really not there then the rumour will not hold long and will eventually fizzle out. Alia emphasized that people in the industry actually help and support each other.

Alia Bhatt thinks that if there is any negativity within you, it will kind of really come up there.

However, she also mentioned that the only thing that triggers a response from her is when someone messes with her family. Alia feels that there is no need to have negativity towards anyone unless someone tries to get personal.

On the professional front, the actress has all her dates booked with some major films lined up. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had recently announced his next Inshallah with Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. The film is expected to go on floors in September. Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji‘s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020. The actress recently featured in her first music album titled Prada, composed by the Doorbeen brothers.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial Takht along with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor. With SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Alia will be working with Telugu superstar Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan becomes the FIRST male celeb to put his wardrobe on sale under Alia Bhatt’s MiSu initiative