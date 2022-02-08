comscore

Kim Yo Han and K-pop group WEi to be represented by Asian celebrity agency MAXPERIENCE

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

On 28th January 2022, MAXPERIENCE (MPE) announced an exclusive agency contract with South Korean group WEi and singer-actor Kim Yo Han. WEi is one of the most well-established and sophisticated 4th generation K-pop idol group and their capabilities were proven by audiences through the major K-pop audition program called PRODUCE X101 as Kim Yo Han won the victory from the final competition and also had debuted as a project group called X1 and other members were also placed in the high-tier ranks throughout the competition.

Kim Yo Han and K-pop group WEi to be represented by Asian celebrity agency MAXPERIENCE

As of now, WEi has successfully released their third album IDENTITY: Action and Kim Yo Han has also released his first solo album Illusion in order to expand their coverage and dominance on the global stage.

MPE stated that this exclusive agency contract is valid for Southeast Asia and Taiwan and through the contract, MPE will be accelerating global awareness of WEi and Kim Yo Han by arranging massive and immense scale of collaborations such as live events, brand endorsements, and media promotions by utilizing vast global networks of MPE.

MPE is the leading Asian celebrities agency specialized in live events, brand endorsements and media promotions since 2015 and has successfully arranged more than 100 projects with A-list Asian celebrities, global/local brands and top-tier media channels in Asia and the US.

