The release date of the highly anticipated Project K has been announced. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. The announcement was made on the occasion of Mahashivratri on January 18.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K to release on January 12, 2024

The first poster was unveiled on Saturday along with the announcement of the release date. Amitabh Bachchan shared the poster.

Earlier, it was reported that the film will be released in two parts. The first part will establish the sci-fi world and the conflicts of the magnum era. Celebrating the 50 years of Vyjayanthi Movies, the plan is to make it a biggest film of Indian cinema. The makers are shooting both parts in one go and will be released similarly like Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 and Part 2. It is currently in the post-production stage and the makers are working on the VFX parts. The first glimpse of Deepika was released on her birthday.

Project K is Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film and is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu.

