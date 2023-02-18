comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2023 | 11:59 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K to release on January 12, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K to release on January 12, 2024

en Bollywood News Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K to release on January 12, 2024

Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The release date of the highly anticipated Project K has been announced. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. The announcement was made on the occasion of Mahashivratri on January 18.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K to release on January 12, 2024

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K to release on January 12, 2024

The first poster was unveiled on Saturday along with the announcement of the release date. Amitabh Bachchan shared the poster.

Earlier, it was reported that the film will be released in two parts. The first part will establish the sci-fi world and the conflicts of the magnum era. Celebrating the 50 years of Vyjayanthi Movies, the plan is to make it a biggest film of Indian cinema. The makers are shooting both parts in one go and will be released similarly like Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 and Part 2. It is currently in the post-production stage and the makers are working on the VFX parts. The first glimpse of Deepika was released on her birthday.

Project K is Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film and is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, will be released in two parts

More Pages: Project - K Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dheeraj Dhoopar in talks with Ekta Kapoor…

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies…

Shahid Kapoor – Vijay Sethupathi starrer…

Pathaan: YRF reduces ticket prices to Rs.…

Sequel to Yami Gautam’s A Thursday in the…

Raj Kapoor's Chembur bungalow acquired by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification