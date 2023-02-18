comscore

EXCLUSIVE: First poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi to release today

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: First poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi to release today

By Subhash K. Jha -

Ted Sarandos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Netflix, will conduct a question and answer session with Sanjay Leela Bhansali today, Saturday February 18. Bhansali will be quizzed on the fast-evolving relationship between cinema and the OTT platform.

Although it is a web-series, Heeramandi, which he is making for Netflix, is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious work to date.

“In terms of vision and labour, Heeramandi is the toughest project of my career so far. It is like making eight different films. Every episode is like a full-length feature film. There are no compromises in the filmmaking because of the size of the screen,” says Bhansali.

We have exclusively learnt that the first poster of Heeramandi will be released today.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali scraps Shabana Azmi, Mumtaz’s roles in Heeramandi

More Pages: Heeramandi Box Office Collection

