Last Updated 13.12.2022 | 4:09 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files selected for Switzerland International Film Festival

Bollywood News

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files gets selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s box office wonder The Kashmir Files is unstoppable. While the film is about one complete year of the magnificence glory that it garnered, it still is achieving milestones. Now after making the country proud with several global nominations, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files gets selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival”.

The Kashmir Files is a tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990. The film managed to collect Rs. 340.92 crores worldwide.

Apart from this, Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi is gearing up to shoot The Vaccine War. The movie is touted to be a tribute to the support and dedication of the medical fraternity.

ALSO READ: Vivek Agnihotri completes research for The Vaccine War; gears up to roll the upcoming film

More Pages: The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection

