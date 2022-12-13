Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files gets selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s box office wonder The Kashmir Files is unstoppable. While the film is about one complete year of the magnificence glory that it garnered, it still is achieving milestones. Now after making the country proud with several global nominations, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files gets selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival”.

Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/dpkBw5LD5k — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

The Kashmir Files is a tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990. The film managed to collect Rs. 340.92 crores worldwide.

Apart from this, Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi is gearing up to shoot The Vaccine War. The movie is touted to be a tribute to the support and dedication of the medical fraternity.

