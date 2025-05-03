Singer Sonu Nigam is facing trouble after a police complaint was lodged against him by a pro-Kannada organization. The complaint, filed by the President of the Bengaluru city district unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), accuses Nigam of making comments that hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community. The complaint alleges that Nigam compared a fan’s request for a Kannada song to a terrorist attack, potentially inciting hatred between linguistic communities.

Police complaint filed against Sonu Nigam over alleged insensitive remarks towards Kannada community

The incident took place last month during a musical concert at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgonagar, Bengaluru. A video from the event went viral, showing Nigam recounting how a fan had pressured him to sing in Kannada. In the clip, the singer appeared visibly upset by the interaction.

Sonu said, “Mujhe accha nahin laga ki wahan ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahin hogi us se pehle toh main Kannada gaane ga raha hoon.”

“Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai,” he added.

Although the singer clarified during the concert that he holds deep respect for Kannadigas and the Kannada language, his remarks connecting the fan's behavior to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack caused widespread outrage.

The complaint filed by KRV stated, “Sonu Nigam’s statements have caused severe distress to the Kannadiga community. By equating a simple cultural request to sing a Kannada song with a terrorist act, Shri Nigam has portrayed Kannadigas as intolerant or violent, which is contrary to their peace-loving and harmonious nature.”

The terror attack in Pahalgam, which took place on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and intensified concerns over suspected cross-border terrorism.

The issue has since escalated, with demands for a formal apology from the singer. However, no legal action has been taken so far, apart from the filing of the complaint.

