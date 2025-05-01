In a viral video, Sonu Nigam expresses his respect for the Kannada language and the people of Karnataka after a student interrupted his concert, demanding that he sing in Kannada.

While performing at East Point College in Bengaluru, Sonu Nigam was interrupted by a student who “rudely” requested that he sing in Kannada. In response, the singer paused his performance to address the audience, reaffirming his respect for the language and the people of Karnataka. He also linked the student’s reaction to the recent Pahalgam attack, drawing attention to broader issues of sensitivity and unity.

Sonu Nigam shuts down student who rudely asks him to sing in Kannada at Bengaluru concert

In a now-viral video, Sonu Nigam is heard addressing the crowd following the incident. He said, “In my career, I have sung in multiple languages but the best songs that I have ever sung are in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I come with lots of love. We do a lot of shows in a lot of places, but whenever we have shows in Karnataka we come with a lot of respect for you. You have treated me like your family, but I didn’t like when the boy there, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada.”

The singer drew a parallel between the student’s “irrational” outburst and the recent Pahalgam incident, stating, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you. I love you guys.”

Expressing his affection for the state, the singer said, “I do so many shows across the world where thousands of people gather, and every time I hear even a single person shouting ‘Kannada’, I make sure to sing at least one line in Kannada for them. That’s how much I love and respect all of you. So please be kind.”

Sonu Nigam recently performed at Delhi Technological University. He began his career in 1992 with the song ‘Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye’ from the TV serial Talash and soon made a mark in Bollywood as a playback singer, rising to fame with hits like ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from Border and ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ from Pardes. Known for his versatility, Sonu has lent his voice to songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.

