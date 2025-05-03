Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Salman Khan is planning a film named Ganga Ram, co-starring Sanjay Dutt. It was to be directed by debutant director Krish Ahir. A few days later, Bollywood Hungama reported that while Salman Khan will essay the role of a character named Ganga, Sanjay Dutt will reprise the role of a man named Ram in this action entertainer. These news reports spread like wild fire and also got a lot of negativity, especially among the die-hard fans of Salman. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the superstar has decided to put the film on the backburner.

Fan power wins: Salman Khan puts Ganga Ram on HOLD after massive social media outrage

A source told us, “Fans were up in arms when they heard that Salman is planning a film named Ganga Ram. The news came days after Salman’s Sikandar was released and became a huge debacle. The fans feared that Ganga Ram might not work as intended and it’ll further impact the star power of Salman Khan. Hence, they created an uproar on social media over this film.”

The source added, “Salman Khan learned about the reactions of the fans. He also met some of his fans a few days after Sikandar’s release. Fans expressed their concern over this film and Salman assured that he’ll look into their issues. A few days later, he decided to put this project on hold. He’s now looking at scripts from other filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Sooraj Barjatya, etc.” Bollywood Hungama also reported that Salman Khan is in talks with Apoorva Lakhia for a film on the Galwan Valley 2020 incident.

An industry insider lauded Salman Khan and his fans saying, “Usually, fans of other actors are in denial mode when their favourite star delivers a debacle. They continue to defend the actor. But Salman Khan fans are unique. They accepted that Sikandar was not up to the mark and they also broke the internet with their displeasure over Ganga Ram.”

The insider continued, “And Salman is also one of a kind. He met his fans after Sikandar bombed. Which star does that? He heard them patiently and is now taking concrete steps so that his fan base is not dejected. This is what makes Salman Khan a true-blue star. There’s no doubt that with this approach, he’ll bounce back.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan in talks with Apoorva Lakhia for a war film on Galwan Valley based on India’s Most Fearless 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.