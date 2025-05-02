Nirmal Kapoor, the beloved matriarch of the renowned Kapoor family, passed away today, May 2nd, 2025, around 5:45 pm at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She was in her nineties and had been battling health issues for the past few months, having been in and out of the hospital on several occasions.

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Boney, Anil, and Sanjay Kapoor, passes away

Nirmal Kapoor was the widow of the late producer Surinder Kapoor, and the mother of well-known producer Boney Kapoor and actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She was a pillar of strength for her family and a cherished figure in the entertainment industry. Her passing marks the end of an era for the Kapoor family, who have had a significant impact on Indian cinema for decades.

She is survived by her three sons, Boney, Anil, and Sanjay Kapoor along with her daughter, and their families. Nirmal Kapoor’s grandchildren include popular actors Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, many of whom have followed in her family’s footsteps in the world of showbiz.

Sandeep Marwah, the founder of the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) in Noida, is her son-in-law. Her family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of a loving mother and grandmother, whose presence will be deeply missed.

Nirmal Kapoor’s funeral arrangements are expected to be held privately by the family.

