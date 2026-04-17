The actress-producer called for kindness as she addressed comments on her appearance and spoke about postpartum body changes.

Actor Patralekhaa has strongly responded to body-shaming comments that surfaced after her recent appearance at a screening of Toaster. The actress, who has been receiving praise for her recent work and growing production ventures, took to social media to call out insensitive remarks made about her physical appearance and to remind people about the realities of postpartum recovery.

Patralekhaa slams body shaming after Toaster screening; says “I have just given birth”

Patralekhaa recently starred in Phule, where she essayed the role of Savitribai Phule. Her performance earned appreciation from critics and audiences alike, with the actress also receiving multiple accolades for the role. Alongside her acting commitments, she has also stepped into production. Her banner recently made its debut with Toaster, which released on Netflix and has been garnering positive responses.

However, during a recent public appearance linked to the film, some online pages focused on her body rather than her work, prompting the actress to issue a candid response on Instagram Stories. Addressing the trolling directly, Patralekhaa wrote, “Pap pages! What's happened to me!? is that I have just given birth! Yes I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake please learn to be a little kind.”

Her statement quickly drew attention online, with many users praising her honesty and calling for greater sensitivity around postpartum changes and women’s health. The actress’ message also highlighted the pressure public figures often face regarding appearance, particularly after childbirth.

Patralekhaa and actor Rajkummar Rao, who were together for over a decade before marriage, tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh. In July 2025, the couple announced they were expecting their first child through a joint social media post that read, “Baby on the way.”

Later that year, on their fourth wedding anniversary, November 15, 2025, the couple welcomed their daughter. They subsequently revealed her name as Parvati Paul Rao and shared their joy with fans and well-wishers.

Patralekhaa’s recent note has reignited an important conversation around unrealistic beauty standards and the scrutiny women often face after pregnancy. By speaking openly about her own experience, the actress has once again reminded people that recovery after childbirth is deeply personal and deserves empathy rather than judgment.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao’s birthday post for Patralekhaa is pure husband energy: “You are the heart of our home”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.