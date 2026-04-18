Sunny Deol's stardom went on another level with the blockbuster success of Gadar 2 (2023). His next, Jaat (2025), also had a decent trend at the box office, proving that the success of Gadar 2 was not a fluke. The veteran star began 2026 on a rocking note with the Rs. 300 crore plus grosser, Border 2. As a result, expectations are tremendous for his next film, Gabru. The film was scheduled for release on May 8 and fans will have to wait a little more to experience the emotional drama as it has been pushed further ahead.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol-starrer Gabru postponed; won’t release on May 8

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Gabru has been postponed and won’t arrive in cinemas on May 8. The makers plan to lock the new release date in a few days, after which they’ll make an official announcement.”

Earlier, Gabru was supposed to release on March 13 and was postponed to May 8, possibly because the holy month of Ramzan was going on and moreover, the much-awaited film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, was to arrive in cinemas 6 days later, on March 19.

Gabru is directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana. In November 2025, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Salman Khan has an entertaining and extended cameo. At that time, a source told us, “There was a requirement of a star and the makers knew that Salman Khan fit the bill completely. Salman was approached and he loved the part and its contribution to the film. He quietly shot the film more than a year ago and it has shaped up well. His cameo in Gabru is all heart. It is adorable and also highly entertaining. He has 3 scenes in total and hence, it’s an extended special appearance.”

Meanwhile, the May 8 slot is taken up by Aakhri Sawal and Dadi Ki Shaadi. The former stars Sanjay Dutt, Neetu Chandra, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy and Tridha Choudhury while the former features Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Sadia Khateeb.

It now remains to be seen when Gabru arrives in cinemas, as several significant mid-sized and big films are up for release from June to August. August will also see the release of Sunny Deol’s another much-awaited film, Lahore 1947. It is produced by Aamir Khan and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Sunny’s other confirmed release in 2026 is Ramayana. It’ll release on Diwali and will present the actor as Lord Hanuman.

Also Read: Sunny Deol starrer GABRU teaser coming soon; actor shares update on social media

More Pages: Gabru Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.