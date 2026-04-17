EXCLUSIVE: Raja Shivaji’s trailer to be launched in a GRAND event on April 20 in the presence of cast and crew

Jio Studios had a rocking start to 2026 with the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. They are now geared up for their next big outing, Raja Shivaji. The film releases two weeks from now and Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the trailer will be unveiled in a grand fashion in a few days.

EXCLUSIVE: Raja Shivaji’s trailer to be launched in a GRAND event on April 20 in the presence of cast and crew

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer of Raja Shivaji will be launched in a grand fashion at Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai. The entire star cast will be present, that is, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar and others. Hence, this star-studded event will be one of the biggest of the year.”

The source further said, “Ace music director duo Ajay-Atul and producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios will also be in attendance. The team will unveil not just the Hindi but also the Marathi version trailers of Raja Shivaji.”

The source continued, “The Raja Shivaji anthem ‘Chhatrapati’ was launched a few days ago and it has already got noticed. The team of the film is confident that the buzz for Raja Shivaji will enhance considerably once the trailer is out.”

Raja Shivaji is based on one of India's greatest warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It releases on May 1 in Hindi, Marathi and Telugu.

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh. The film aims to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan on Raja Shivaji, “The most glorious chapter of history will now unfold”

More Pages: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

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