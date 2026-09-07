Gaiety-Galaxy or G7 multiplex is one of the iconic single-screen complexes of not just Mumbai but India. Thanks to its reasonable rates, proximity to Bandra station and massy vibe, watching a film here is a memorable experience. Several stars often visit Gaiety-Galaxy to gauge audience reaction, which further adds to its appeal. Hence, moviegoers, trade and industry would be shocked to learn that the theatre complex has been temporarily shut down.

SHOCKING: Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety-Galaxy SHUT DOWN temporarily over non-renewal of licence; management races to resolve issue

As per a post by journalist Narendra Gupta, Gaiety-Galaxy was asked to cease operations due to non-renewal of its license. As a result, all the 6 theatres will remain closed until further notice.

Narendra Gupta also posted a picture of a notice outside the theatre gate from the Mumbai Police stating that the cinema hall has been closed because the management did not renew its license. Reportedly, the theatre was operational until yesterday, that is, Sunday, September 6 and is not playing shows today.

Bollywood Hungama tried contacting Manoj Desai, but he was unavailable for comment. As per trade sources, the management of Gaiety-Galaxy is working to resolve the matter, and it is expected to be resolved very soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Gupta (@narendra.g333)

About Gaiety-Galaxy

Gaiety-Galaxy was established on November 24, 1972. Ramesh Sippy’s much-loved Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) was the inaugural film. G7 multiplex originally started with just 3 theatres – Gaiety, Galaxy and Gemini. Gaiety and Galaxy are the biggest screens, consisting of a stall and balcony. While Gaiety is the bigger one, comprising nearly 1000 seats, Galaxy has around 800 seats. Gemini with just one class, has around 240 seats.

In the late 90s, the management added 4 more theatres. Grace, the preview theatre, which is not open to the public, was constructed above the balcony of Gaiety. Gem, located next to Galaxy’s stall and Glamour, constructed between Galaxy’s stall and balcony, has just around 45 seats. And finally, there’s a 105-seater Gossip. This cinema hall also has a separate entrance at the back.

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