It began not in a recording studio, but in the stillness of an early morning during her pregnancy. Parineeti Chopra has released ‘Namami Shamishan’, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Shiva, marking a departure from her playback work and a step into music that is, by her own account, deeply personal.

Parineeti Chopra on the spiritual journey behind ‘Namami Shamishan’: “It was born from a beautiful morning during my pregnancy”

Born from a quiet morning

Speaking to Variety India, Chopra traced the song’s origins to her pregnancy, when the hymn became a fixture of her daily spiritual routine. “I used to hear it every morning as part of my daily ritual. It brought me closer to my faith, to God,” said Chopra, adding that one morning she simply recorded a few lines on her phone as a voice note and sent it forward. “It was just one of those beautiful mornings during my pregnancy,” she said.

A lifelong Shiv Bhakt

For Chopra, the choice of hymn was never in question. She described herself as a devotee of Lord Shiva since childhood, noting that her family and her husband Raghav Chadha’s family share the same devotion. “This is the one that brings me the most peace. So it had to be ‘Namami’ and nothing else,” said Chopra.

She also shared Chadha’s reaction when she played him the finished recording. He did not recognise her voice at first and only realised it was her about ten seconds in. “It was a special moment for him, and now it’s on his phone and part of his daily routine, too,” said Chopra. “To me, that’s success.”

Devotional music as responsibility

Chopra was clear-eyed about what sets devotional music apart from other forms of singing. “These are our ancestral shloks and stutis, they weren’t created by us. You are presenting this as your prayer, and that carries a unique responsibility. You can bring your personal emotion to it, but you can’t distort or commercialize it,” said Chopra.

The release of ‘Namami Shamishan’ also signals a wider shift in Chopra’s professional ambitions. She said she intends to make music a more frequent and deliberate part of her career going forward, describing herself as now “fully in it.” Released on June 15, 2026, ‘Namami Shamishan’ was unveiled on Parineeti Chopra’s YouTube channel along with an AI-generated music video. The devotional track is also available to stream across major music platforms.

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