Parineeti Chopra had to learn the Israeli martial art form, Krav Maga, for three months to perfect her role as an elite agent in the film.

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra has wowed everyone with her action avatar in Code Name: Tiranga and she reveals that she had to learn the Israeli martial art form, Krav Maga, for three months to perfect her role as an elite agent in the film. Developed for the Israel Defense Forces, Krav Maga is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing and wrestling!

Parineeti Chopra trained in Israeli martial art form Krav Maga for 3 months for Code Name: Tiranga; had to use makeup to cover injuries

Parineeti says, “One of the key action techniques of an agent is hand-to-hand combat, so I learnt Krav Maga a form of martial arts for a total of 3 months to get my action sequences right. It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial arts as it's not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in which is what exactly an agent needs to do on a mission.”

She adds, “Most of my fight sequences were against men who were a lot taller than me like the stunt men and co-actor Sharad Kelkar and sometimes the fight sequences would require them to fight with their full body weight.”

Parineeti further says, “At the end of most days I had injured and bruises all over my body, and the next day the most amount of makeup would be needed not on my face but rather to cover up my injuries. I’m extremely happy with the way people are liking my action shots in the trailer and it is a big thing for someone like me who has never done action as a genre before.”

Code Name: Tiranga also stars Harrdy Sandhu opposite Parineeti and is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 14, 2022.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.