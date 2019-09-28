Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.09.2019 | 1:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Parineeti Chopra moves to a plush new house in Mumbai; says it reflects her personality

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Parineeti Chopra has had her hands full this year. The bubbly young star has finished shooting for her latest film and will now move into a plush new home in Khar West. Decorated with artwork and other collector’s items that she’s personally curated from all over the world, and located in a green lane and a new housing complex, Parineeti has moved in here immediately after returning from The Girl on The Train shoot in the United Kingdom.

Parineeti Chopra moves to a plush new house in Mumbai; says it reflects her personality

“I love my new place!”, says Parineeti, “I have been wanting a larger, warmer and homely space for some time now. I have been neck-deep in work as I was constantly shooting for films and endorsements, and my work commitments had made it difficult to focus on house hunting and on finding my choice of decor. I’m in love with my new pad. It’s a reflection of me and I can’t wait to show it to my friends. It’s all finally done and I have moved in! Bits and pieces in the house reflect my persona and my love for travel and I am looking forward to adding more personalisation to this place soon.”

Parineeti has wrapped up filming for The Girl on the Train remake by Ribhu Dasgupta. She will soon begin shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic directed by Amole Gupte. She has been training non-stop in badminton and prepping intensely for this part.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra pens an emotional note as she wraps the shoot for The Girl On The Train 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone's song…

Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif all set to…

Shah Rukh Khan to play Bill in the Hindi…

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka…

Twinkle Khanna opens up about the…

Tiger Shroff reveals that his similarities…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification