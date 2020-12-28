Actress Alia Bhatt was working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was supposed to shoot Inshallah with Salman Khan but the film got shelved due to unforeseen circumstances. Soon, the filmmaker announced the gangster drama Gangubai Kathiawadi which went on the floor in December 2019. The first look created a lot of buzz but soon the shooting came to a halt in March after the coronavirus pandemic. After more than six months, Alia resumed shooting of the film on October 7. Now, one year into the production, the film has landed in a legal soup.

Gangubai's one of the adopted sons, Babuji Rawji Shah, has filed a case against the actress, the filmmaker, and Hussain Zaidi who has penned the book Mafia Queen of Mumbai on which the movie is based on. Shah has claimed that parts of the book are defamatory and infringement upon his privacy, liberty, and self-respect. He has demanded the production to be halted; also asked to remove the chapters from the book and restraining the publishing and circulation. The first hearing of the case took place at Bombay Civil Court and the defendants will have to respond by January 7.

According to the reports, Shah's lawyer may also file a criminal case against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the author Hussain Zaidi for defamation, indecent representation of women, and circulation of obscene material. Shah has claimed that he's being harassed in his locality ever since the poster and promos were out. He claims he even suffered a fracture in the leg. Shah further claims that his family and relatives are also being harassed and are being called 'coming from prostitute family'.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client.

