Paresh Rawal urges everyone to call Police and Army as ‘real heroes’ instead of actors

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Paresh Rawal is making the netizens aware of the real meaning of heroes. The actor took to his social media recently to urge everyone to address the Army and Police as the real-life heroes.

Paresh Rawal urges everyone to call Police and Army as ‘real heroes’ instead of actors

The actor further said that they should call actors as entertainers instead of heroes. The actor-politician tweeted, "We Should Start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes!!!"

Paresh Rawal’s tweet comes after several Army officers were martyred in the India-China face off recently at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Made In China. He will be part of Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

