Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away recently at the age of 75. The cause of her demise has not been disclosed, and the Mukerji family has requested time and privacy to mourn her loss.

Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji passes away at 75; family requests privacy

In an official statement, the family shared, "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

Krishna Mukerji was a former playback singer and was married to veteran filmmaker Ram Mukerji, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios, one of the well-known production houses associated with Hindi cinema. Along with Rani, the couple's other child is Raja Mukerji, who works as a film producer.

The Mukerji family holds a long-standing legacy in the Hindi film industry, with several members having contributed to Indian cinema across generations in various capacities, including direction, production and performance. Rani Mukerji herself is one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation, having delivered a string of memorable performances across genres over a career spanning nearly three decades. She is married to filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra, with whom she shares a daughter, Adira.

Krishna Mukerji's passing marks the loss of a senior member of this extended film family, one that has been closely associated with Hindi cinema since the days of Filmalaya Studios, which produced several notable films over the decades under Ram Mukerji's stewardship.

As the news of her demise spread, members of the film fraternity and fans are expected to extend their condolences to the family in the coming days. Several industry colleagues and well-wishers are likely to reach out privately, keeping in mind the family's explicit request for space during this period of grief.

In line with the family's statement, further details regarding the last rites or any public tributes have not been shared as of now, and it remains to be seen whether the family will issue any further update in the coming days.

Bollywood Hungama extends its heartfelt condolences to Rani Mukerji and her family during this difficult time.

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