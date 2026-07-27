The Amit Rai directorial has reportedly been pushed by a week after facing a shortage of screens despite receiving its CBFC clearance.

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming family drama Ohh My Dog has reportedly suffered a last-minute release setback. The Amit Rai directorial, which was initially slated to arrive in theatres on July 31, has now been postponed by a week, with reports suggesting that the decision was taken to avoid a direct box office clash with Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film will now arrive on August 7.

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Ohh My Dog release postponed to August 7 due to Spider-Man: Brand New Day screen shortage

According to sources close to the development, the makers of Ohh My Dog have been facing a shortage of screens as exhibitors are expected to prioritize Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one of the most eagerly awaited films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Headlined by Tom Holland and Zendaya, the superhero entertainer is expected to command a massive theatrical rollout, making it challenging for smaller films to secure adequate showcasing.

The postponement is believed to be a strategic move aimed at ensuring Ohh My Dog receives better screen availability and a stronger theatrical presence. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the revised release date, the film is expected to hit cinemas a week later than originally planned.

The delay comes just days after Ohh My Dog successfully completed its certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been awarded a U/A certificate, although the board directed a few modifications before granting clearance.

Among the changes mandated by the CBFC, references to brands including 'Truecaller' and 'Dettol' have been muted, along with a cuss word used in the film. A sequence involving a dog has also been shortened by two seconds, while a photo frame of Lord Hanuman appearing in one scene has been blurred. Additionally, the board instructed the makers to include two disclaimers—one addressing child labour, which forms part of the film's narrative, and another on human trafficking.

Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog marks the filmmaker's return to direction after a gap. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi alongside Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar and Geeta Agrawal Sharma in pivotal roles.

Adding to its unique appeal, the family entertainer features canine performers Oscar and Bruno, with more than 250 dogs appearing throughout the film. The story explores the emotional bond between a young child and his pet while blending humour, heartfelt moments and social commentary, a storytelling style that has become synonymous with Rai's work.

With its theatrical release now delayed, audiences will have to wait a little longer to witness the heartwarming tale. However, the postponement is expected to give the film a better opportunity to reach viewers without competing against one of the year's biggest Hollywood releases.

Also Read: Amit Rai directorial Ohh My Dog gets U/A certificate after CBFC orders 7 changes

More Pages: Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection

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