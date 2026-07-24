Ohh My Dog, the upcoming film directed by Amit Rai, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A rating, though not without conditions. The board has asked the makers to carry out seven modifications before the film can be released in theatres.

Amit Rai directorial Ohh My Dog gets U/A certificate after CBFC orders 7 changes

What the CBFC has flagged

Among the changes ordered, references to brands including ‘Truecaller’ and ‘Dettol’ have been muted, as has a cuss word used in the film. A scene involving a dog has been shortened by two seconds, while a photo frame of Lord Hanuman appearing in another sequence has been blurred.

The board has also directed the team to add two disclaimers, one addressing child labour, since the theme features in the film’s narrative, and another on human trafficking.

Rai calls the process smooth this time

Speaking to Variety India about the certification, Rai said he was pleased with how things had gone this time around, calling the suggested cuts workable. “I am supremely happy. They have given me cuts that are feasible,” he said.

The experience stands in sharp contrast to Rai’s last outing with OMG 2, which went through a far more drawn out certification process. That film eventually received an A certificate after close to 85 modifications, a call that shut out the younger viewers it was originally aimed at.

A story built around a child and his dog

Ohh My Dog brings Amit Rai back into the director’s chair after a gap, with a cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar and Geeta Agrawal Sharma.

The film also features canine performers Oscar and Bruno, alongside more than 250 dogs in total, as it traces the bond between a young child and his pet.

Staying true to Rai’s known style, the film weaves together humour, emotion and social commentary. Ohh My Dog is scheduled to release in theatres on July 31.

Also Read: Amit Rai compares Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog role to Hugh Jackman’s The Sheep Detectives cameo; actor blushes, “Arre chodiye… hataiye!”

More Pages: Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection

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