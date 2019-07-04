Pankaj Tripathi meets PR Man Singh to prep for his role in Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

The National Award winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is on cloud nine for being associated with some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Pankaj is one of those sought after actors with whom many filmmakers have been lining up to work with because of his unmatched talent, work commitments and for his humble nature. Currently Pankaj Tripathi is all geared up shooting for his next, a magnum opus film ‘83 starring Ranveer Singh in lead role. The film is a real life story based on the historical win of team India in Cricket World Cup back in 1983 spearheaded headed by team captain Kapil Dev.

The film has a huge ensemble star cast and Pankaj Tripathi plays a very pivotal character of PR Man Singh, who headed the team India as the manager for the World Cup. Pankaj didn’t wanted to leave any stones unturned to play such a pivotal role flew down to Hyderabad to meet the real manager PR Man Singh ahead of 83 shooting in London. PR Man Singh has been a very strong pillar of Kapil Dev squad in 1983 world cup. Pankaj wanted to have a narrative on the real story from the man himself. Both the reel and real managers spent a good amount of time speaking on 83 World Cup trivia, factual stories, the struggles getting team to World Cup and the journey of winning the first cricket World Cup was narrated by Mr Singh which made Pankaj fell into tears. The entire conversation and experience helped Pankaj to build his character which will be an ode to PR Man Singh from Pankaj.

Pankaj said, “It was an amazing experience meeting PR Man Singh. He has an incredible love and passion towards the game of cricket even today. He is a very disciplined person. He has created a huge Museum in his house in Hyderabad with cricketing memorabilia. We spoke on various chapters of his personal and professional life. I got emotional couple of times listening to his stories and life journey. His life is very inspiring for others, his passion and love towards cricket is simply amazing. I also met his family members and they all stood firmly like a pillar with PR Man Singh on his decisions. I visited his house and office and felt very positive with the hospitality. As an actor I will try my sincere best to portray PR Man Singh with best of my abilities displaying his school of thoughts and justify this role by reflecting his ideology and faith onscreen for the game of cricket.”

Also Read: ’83: Tahir Raj Bhasin goes the extra mile by putting in 2 hours extra to become Gavaskar!