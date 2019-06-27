’83: Tahir Raj Bhasin goes the extra mile by putting in 2 hours extra to become Gavaskar!

Tahir Raj Bhasin is known as an actor who gets into the skin of his character every single time. In his next, Kabir Khan’s ‘83, Tahir is set to play the role of the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar who was a key member in the 1983 world cup winning squad that was led by Kapil Dev. Tahir, who has never played the game, has obviously won Kabir over with his acting prowess. However, the versatile actor is pulling all stops to perfect his cricketing skills.

“Since the day Kabir informed him that he was a member of the talented 83 team, Tahir has been making sure that he devotes extra time to better his game. Tahir knows that despite not having played the game, he has to make it look incredibly convincing on screen. He plays the role of the legend Sunil Gavaskar and he can’t afford to not look authentic. Sunil had his own flair, own swag and he dominated the cricket field with elan. Tahir realised the responsibility at hand and has been hitting the nets ever since,” informs a source close to the actor.

The source adds, “Tahir cleared out his calendar to incorporate 2 hours of net practise 5 days a week. He did this for about 3 months straight and also got a personal coach before the film team started all actor preparations. He feels deeply responsible to do justice to the role he has been entrusted with.”

When contacted, Tahir confirmed this saying, “It is indeed a huge responsibility to play Sunil Gavaskar on screen and I definitely want to pass this test by convincing everyone that they are seeing the legend on screen and not me. To achieve this, my on field practice is designed beyond playing good cricket and is targeted towards playing specific shots in Gavaskar’s style. My time in the nets is being treated like physical choreography for the character. Kabir Khan’s vision requires all of us to bring on field nuances to life to show the underdog Indian cricket team’s miraculous World Cup win in England in 1983 and I intend to give this my 200%.”

