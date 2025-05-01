This sparked a heated discussion about the impact of political tensions on the social media presence of Pakistani celebrities in India.

Pakistani actor Arsalan Naseer has sparked controversy by accusing Fawad Khan of being responsible for the restriction of Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts in India. This includes the accounts of Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, which are no longer accessible to Indian users.

Pakistani actor Arsalan Naseer accuses Fawad Khan of causing Instagram restrictions on Pakistani stars: “Fawad Bhai film ap ne ki…. ban mai ho gaya”

Arsalan took a jab at Fawad, calling him “Ice Age wali gilehri,” referencing the saber-toothed, long-snouted squirrel from the Ice Age franchise, known for its particularly bad luck.

Arsalan took to his social media accounts—Instagram and X to take a dig at Fawad, who recently worked with Vaani Kapoor in his latest project Abir Gulaal. He wrote, “Fawad Bhai film ap ne ki.... masla border pe shuru ho gaya.... ban mai ho gaya. Mind na kerna lekin aap wo ‘Ice Age’ wali Gulehri hain.”

However, it is unclear which account Arsalan is referring to, as both of his social media accounts are currently visible in India.

Arsalan, known for his roles in Chupke Chupke, Hona Tha Pyar, and Siyaah, was discussing the recent news about several Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts, including those of Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, no longer being accessible to users in India. This development comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people.

Other Pakistani celebrities whose Instagram accounts have been blocked in India include Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly. A message on these accounts reads, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content,” according to Instagram.

Meanwhile, actors like Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane, and singer Atif Aslam still have their profiles accessible to Indian users. Additionally, the Instagram account of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remains visible in India.

On April 22, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the woods and attacked tourists on the Baisaran grassland near Pahalgam. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 people, 25 of whom were tourists.

