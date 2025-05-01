In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, several prominent Pakistani artists have reportedly faced restrictions on their Instagram accounts in India. Celebrities including Hania Aamir, Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Ali Zafar, Sarah Khan, and Imran Abbas, known for their significant fan bases in India, have had their accounts either temporarily suspended or restricted.

The Pahalgam attack, where terrorists targeted tourists in a brutal shooting at Baisaran meadow, has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The incident has prompted strong reactions from the Indian government, security agencies, and the public, with many calling for stringent measures against perceived cross-border influences.

The affected artists, many of whom have previously worked in or expressed interest in Indian entertainment, have a substantial following in India. Mahira Khan, known for her role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, has 10.9 million Instagram followers, while Hania Aamir, who was set to debut in the Punjabi film Sardaarji 3 with Diljit Dosanjh, boasts 13.1 million. Sajal Ali, Iqra Aziz, and Sarah Khan, with followings of 10.2 million, 10.9 million, and 11.7 million respectively, are celebrated for their roles in popular Pakistani dramas like Yakeen Ka Safar and Suno Chanda. Sanam Saeed, Ali Zafar, and Imran Abbas, with significant international appeal, have also been impacted, according to unverified reports on social media.

This development follows the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issuing a directive on April 26, 2025, calling for a complete ban on Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians in Indian film and entertainment projects. FWICE General Secretary Ashoke Dubey emphasized, “The nation comes first. If any of our members are found working with Pakistani artists, we will take action against them.” The organization has also urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to classify collaborations with Pakistani artists as treasonous, citing the Pahalgam attack as a catalyst for renewed restrictions.

