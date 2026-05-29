The controversy surrounding Don 3 continues to intensify, with actor Ranveer Singh now receiving public support from Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) Vice-President Padmini Kolhapure amid the ongoing dispute involving Excel Entertainment and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Padmini Kolhapure says CINTAA stands with Ranveer Singh amid FWICE non-cooperation directive over Don 3 dispute

The issue erupted after reports claimed that Ranveer Singh had exited Don 3 unexpectedly, leading to allegations of financial losses for the production house. Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, reportedly alleged that the actor’s withdrawal from the project caused losses amounting to nearly Rs 45 crores due to extensive pre-production work, location scouting, and development expenses already incurred.

The production banner is also believed to have maintained that Ranveer had signed a three-film agreement and had actively participated in script discussions and the film’s official announcement campaign before deciding to step away from the project.

As the disagreement escalated, FWICE issued multiple notices to Ranveer Singh, asking him to appear before the federation and explain his position. However, Ranveer’s legal representatives reportedly responded by stating that the federation did not possess jurisdiction over an independent commercial agreement between an actor and a production company.

Following this, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, instructing its members across various departments of the film industry not to collaborate on Ranveer Singh’s future projects or commercial advertisements until the issue is resolved.

Now, speaking to IANS, actress and CINTAA Vice-President Padmini Kolhapure has openly expressed support for the actor. “CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us. This is already out in the public domain, so I do not want to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever needs us, we are for Ranveer Singh,” she said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indian actress and Vice-President of CINTAA, Padmini Kolhapure, alongside Indian music composer Anu Malik, opened up about the recent ban imposed on actor Ranveer Singh amid his exit from Don 3. Padmini further said that CINTAA will stand with Ranveer… pic.twitter.com/RDabHu7jP7 — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2026

Earlier, CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon had also addressed the situation during a conversation with Variety India. She suggested that the matter may have unfolded differently had the association been informed earlier by the parties involved.

“It’s a very strange situation to be in because it’s one of our members, but neither the artist nor the producer or the Federation informed us or took us into confidence. We could have tried to resolve the issue. That is what our association is there for, to resolve such issues or disputes or any kind of problems that arise between an actor and a producer,” Poonam Dhillon had said.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s team has maintained a restrained stance throughout the controversy. In an official statement, the actor’s representatives said they preferred to “maintain silence,” adding that professional disagreements should be handled maturely rather than through public speculation.

Amid growing tensions, reports have also suggested that Salman Khan has stepped in privately to mediate between Ranveer Singh and the Akhtar family. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the actor has urged both parties to resolve the dispute amicably without allowing the matter to further impact professional relationships within the industry.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to begin filming in August amid FWICE non-cooperation directive: Report

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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