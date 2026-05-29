Sanjay Gupta and Sanjay Dutt made a great pair and collaborated on several memorable projects. Sanjay Gupta directed the actor in eight films, namely, Aatish (1994), Jung (2000), Khauff (2000), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006), Dus Kahaniyaan (2007), Alibaug (unreleased). The actor also acted in two of Sanjay Gupta’s productions, Plan (2004) and Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007). In short, both have worked together in ten films and if all goes well, they’ll soon reunite for the eleventh time.

Sanjay Gupta expected to reunite with Sanjay Dutt for the 11th time; reveals, “We’ve cracked Kaante 2’s story at a very base level”

During a conversation on the InControversial Podcast, Sanjay Gupta confirmed that he has started work on the second part of Kaante. He said, “I am seeing Sanju doing these films and he’s doing a great job. There’s no denying that. But before Dhurandhar (2025), I also believe that he was grossly wasted. The kind of films he had done…the filmmakers didn’t know how to present him. They didn’t know his strengths and they didn’t take the time to study him. Meanwhile, I didn’t have to study him as I grew up with him! Even today, when I see him, I realize that he has so much potential in him. He can still carry a film on his shoulders, provided we give that film to him. That is what we are constantly going back and forth on.”

He added, “We’ve also cracked, at a very base level, a story for Kaante 2. That is something that I’ll now start writing.”

Sanjay Gupta also revealed, “After Kaante was released, it was bound in some legal shackles and it has now been taken care of. Because it's been taken care of, I am investing creatively into writing the sequel. So, let’s see where that goes.”

Recently, it came to light that the Bombay High Court has disposed of a commercial appeal involving Sanjay Gupta’s production banner White Feather Films and Pritish Nandy Communications after both parties agreed to settle the matter through consent terms. As part of the agreement, Pritish Nandy Communications will receive a lump sum net amount of Rs 2.55 crores within 60 days. The settlement amount is lower than the original claim of Rs 3.52 crores, along with applicable interest.

Also Read: Did Sanjay Gupta confirm “deadlier” Kaabil 2 in now-deleted X comment? Here’s what we know!

More Pages: Kaante 2 Box Office Collection

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