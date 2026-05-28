Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Pralay is reportedly moving ahead as planned despite the recent non-cooperation directive issued against the actor by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). According to a report by Bombay Times, the actor is expected to begin shooting for the film in August this year.

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to begin filming in August amid FWICE non-cooperation directive: Report

The development comes at a time when Ranveer Singh has been at the centre of a major controversy linked to his exit from Don 3. The actor had previously stepped away from the Farhan Akhtar directorial, following which Excel Entertainment reportedly approached industry bodies claiming heavy financial losses due to the project’s disruption. The production house is also said to have demanded Rs 45 crore in compensation for pre-production expenses.

On May 25, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. The federation claimed that Ranveer Singh failed to respond to multiple notices asking him to appear before the body and explain his side of the matter. The move sparked strong reactions online, with several social media users questioning the severity of the action against the actor.

However, if the latest report is to be believed, the controversy has not affected Pralay. An insider quoted by Bombay Times stated, “Everything is in order and running as planned. FWICE’s unlawful directive has had no impact on the film whatsoever. Pralay will go on floors in August.”

At the same time, it is important to note that the makers of Pralay have not yet officially confirmed the shooting schedule or issued any statement regarding the ongoing controversy.

Pralay has already generated considerable curiosity among audiences due to its unusual genre and ambitious scale. The film is reportedly a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller set in a devastated version of Mumbai. Reports suggest that the project will make extensive use of AI-driven visuals to recreate a crumbling and decayed city landscape.

The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The project marks Jai Mehta’s theatrical directorial debut. He had earlier co-directed critically acclaimed shows like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Lootere. Known for his grounded storytelling approach, Jai stepping into a large-scale thriller space has added further intrigue around the project.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has remained silent publicly on the controversy surrounding Don 3. Earlier, the actor’s team had issued a statement saying that professional discussions and personal matters should be handled with “dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

Also Read: CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon BREAKS SILENCE on Ranveer Singh facing FWICE non-cooperation directive: “It’s a very strange situation”

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