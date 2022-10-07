The actress will be next star in drama-thriller titled Akelli. Set in Iraq, the film showcases how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been working on several projects. The actress will be next seen in a drama-thriller titled Akelli. Set in Iraq, the film showcases how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

Nushrratt Bharuccha announces her drama thriller Akelli; film set in Iraq

Speaking about the film, the producer and Founder of Dashami Studioz, Nitin Vaidya expressed, “We are thrilled to announce Akelli starting Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her character in this film symbolizes a lone woman’s battle against all odds. The film's subject is very different and as a storyteller, Pranay has visualized each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie.”

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her first look and wrote, “Apni Pe Aa Jaaye..Toh Ek Akelli Hi Kaafi Hai!” The video sees her standing at the centre surrounded by women. In next clip, she is holding the clapboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Akelli is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film. The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar, Satya Dev and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is set for Diwali 2022 release. The actress’ next is Selfiee with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. It will be released in 2023. She also has Chhorii 2, the sequel to her film, Chhorii. She recently returned from Uzbekistan after wrapping a month-long schedule for her next untitled project.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares series of photos with her cats as she returns home from Uzbekistan

More Pages: Akelli Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.